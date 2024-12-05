MLA Nagaraju felicitates boxer Chandan

Hanamkonda: With determination and perseverance, one can achieve international recognition and bring fame to their birthplace and parents, said Vardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju who blessed Chandan, who was selected for the National Boxing Championship.

Chandan from Enamamula Sundarayya Nagar, 14th Division, met the MLA to pay her respects at his resident on Wednesday. She recently won a gold medal in the Under-19 Boxing Competition organised by the School Games Federation of Telangana State, securing her place in the national team.

On this occasion, MLA Nagaraju adorned Chandan with the gold medal she had won, honored her with a shawl, and congratulated her on her achievement.