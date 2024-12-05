Live
- Specialised postpartum care for caesarean birth
- Temp in Kashmir settles below freezing point
- SC gives bail to SRS group head in Rs 770cr fraud case
- Hans News Service Bhadrachalam ITDA Proje
- CM Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Women’s Empowerment Market in Madhapur
- Police Department’s Welfare Petrol Pump Inaugurated
- Polling begins for Teachers quota MLC by-rlections in East and West Godavari
- Constable’s son shines in karate championship
- MLA Nagaraju felicitates boxer Chandan
- Group-2 exam: Training programme for officials conducted
Just In
MLA Nagaraju felicitates boxer Chandan
Highlights
With determination and perseverance, one can achieve international recognition and bring fame to their birthplace and parents, said Vardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju who blessed Chandan, who was selected for the National Boxing Championship.
Hanamkonda: With determination and perseverance, one can achieve international recognition and bring fame to their birthplace and parents, said Vardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju who blessed Chandan, who was selected for the National Boxing Championship.
Chandan from Enamamula Sundarayya Nagar, 14th Division, met the MLA to pay her respects at his resident on Wednesday. She recently won a gold medal in the Under-19 Boxing Competition organised by the School Games Federation of Telangana State, securing her place in the national team.
On this occasion, MLA Nagaraju adorned Chandan with the gold medal she had won, honored her with a shawl, and congratulated her on her achievement.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS