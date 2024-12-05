  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA Nagaraju felicitates boxer Chandan

MLA Nagaraju felicitates boxer Chandan
x
Highlights

With determination and perseverance, one can achieve international recognition and bring fame to their birthplace and parents, said Vardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju who blessed Chandan, who was selected for the National Boxing Championship.

Hanamkonda: With determination and perseverance, one can achieve international recognition and bring fame to their birthplace and parents, said Vardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju who blessed Chandan, who was selected for the National Boxing Championship.

Chandan from Enamamula Sundarayya Nagar, 14th Division, met the MLA to pay her respects at his resident on Wednesday. She recently won a gold medal in the Under-19 Boxing Competition organised by the School Games Federation of Telangana State, securing her place in the national team.

On this occasion, MLA Nagaraju adorned Chandan with the gold medal she had won, honored her with a shawl, and congratulated her on her achievement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick