  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA Premsagar Rao Expresses Aspiration for Ministerial Post

MLA Premsagar Rao Expresses Aspiration for Ministerial Post
x
Highlights

"As a senior leader, I am hopeful of being appointed as a minister," stated Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao

Mancherial: "As a senior leader, I am hopeful of being appointed as a minister," stated Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao. He emphasized that the decision regarding who will be given the ministerial position rests with the party leadership. He also added that those who work hard for the party will eventually be recognized.

Citing the example of Mahesh Goud, Premsagar Rao said that the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) post was awarded to him due to his efforts being acknowledged by party seniors. "Just as Mahesh Goud received the PCC position, hardworking senior leaders will also receive their due recognition," he remarked.

Premsagar Rao also pointed out the importance of ensuring fairness in assigning higher positions to deserving senior leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick