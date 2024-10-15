MLA Premsagar Rao Expresses Aspiration for Ministerial Post

Live
"As a senior leader, I am hopeful of being appointed as a minister," stated Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao
Mancherial: "As a senior leader, I am hopeful of being appointed as a minister," stated Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao. He emphasized that the decision regarding who will be given the ministerial position rests with the party leadership. He also added that those who work hard for the party will eventually be recognized.
Citing the example of Mahesh Goud, Premsagar Rao said that the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) post was awarded to him due to his efforts being acknowledged by party seniors. "Just as Mahesh Goud received the PCC position, hardworking senior leaders will also receive their due recognition," he remarked.
Premsagar Rao also pointed out the importance of ensuring fairness in assigning higher positions to deserving senior leaders.