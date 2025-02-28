MLC Kavitha Criticises Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Vows Action Against Attacks on Party Workers

Hyderabad: MLC Kavitha has launched a sharp attack on Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, alleging that he is visiting constituencies like a tourist. Speaking at a party gathering, she made it clear that they are meticulously maintaining a "pink book" to keep track of political developments.

Kavitha also issued a stern warning, stating that leaders responsible for attacks on their party workers will not be spared. "We are noting down every detail. Those who have targeted our activists will face consequences," she asserted.

The remarks indicate escalating tensions within Telangana politics, particularly concerning the treatment of party workers and the internal dynamics between leaders.