Mohan Babu Moves Supreme Court Seeking Bail in TV9 Journalist Attack Case

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and producer Mohan Babu has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in connection with the assault case involving TV9 journalist Ranjith. The case pertains to an alleged attack on the journalist, which has garnered significant media attention.

Mohan Babu had earlier sought bail from the Telangana High Court, but his request was denied. In response to the High Court's decision, the actor has now filed a petition challenging the ruling, hoping for a favorable outcome from the Supreme Court.

The incident involving the TV9 journalist has raised concerns about the safety of journalists in the region, with many calling for a swift and just resolution. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, and the case remains under judicial scrutiny.

Mohan Babu's petition in the Supreme Court is expected to be heard soon, and the outcome of this legal battle will be closely followed by the public and media alike. Further developments will be reported as the case progresses.