MP DK Aruna Promotes Telugu Culture During Singapore Visit
Gadwal: Singapore witnessed a special event celebrating Telugu culture and heritage as Mahbubnagar Member of Parliament (MP) DK Aruna, along with her husband and former MLA Bharat Simha Reddy, attended a gathering organized by the Telugu Society’s Singapore branch. The event took place on Monday under the leadership of Pullanagari Srinivas Reddy and was marked by discussions on preserving and promoting Telugu traditions abroad.
During the event, MP DK Aruna emphasized the importance of maintaining Telugu language and traditions in foreign lands. She praised the efforts of the Telugu community in Singapore for their dedication to celebrating festivals such as Bathukamma, Bonalu, and Sankranti, which represent Telangana’s rich heritage.
DK Aruna also expressed her admiration for the initiatives taken to teach Telugu language, literature, and culture to the younger generation in Singapore. She encouraged the Telugu community to continue their efforts in spreading the essence of Telugu identity globally.
Community Leaders Extend Gratitude
The organizers of the event, including Anugu Tirumala Reddy, Peddi Reddy Shekhar Reddy, and Pullanagari Srinivas Reddy, expressed their happiness at MP DK Aruna’s participation. They acknowledged her commitment to promoting Telugu culture beyond India’s borders and thanked her for being a part of the program.
Warm Reception by Veera Mangi Group
MP DK Aruna and her husband Bharat Simha Reddy were given a grand welcome in Singapore by the Veera Mangi Group, led by Geetha and Srikanth, who personally oversaw all the arrangements for the visit. The couple expressed their gratitude for the warm hospitality and appreciated the efforts of the Telugu Cultural Organization in Singapore.
MP DK Aruna concluded by urging the Telugu community to continue their mission of making the language and its heritage known worldwide. She assured her support in strengthening Telugu cultural initiatives across different parts of the world.