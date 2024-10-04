MP DK Aruna Slams Congress Government Over Bathukamma Restrictions and Condemns Minister’s Personal Remarks

Gadwal: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha celebrated the traditional Bathukamma festival in the premises of the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Hyderabad's Old City. MP DK Aruna offered special prayers to the Goddess and conveyed her wishes to the women participating in the festival.



However, the celebrations were abruptly halted by the police, citing permission issues, allowing the festivities only until 6 PM. This move left MP DK Aruna infuriated, as she lashed out at the Congress government with sharp comments.

Shocking Remarks by MP DK Aruna

“Do we now need court permission to play Bathukamma?”

DK Aruna criticized the Congress government, stating, "We thought one dictator left, but another has emerged in his place."

She questioned whether permission is required under the Congress government to celebrate a festival that is deeply rooted in Telangana's culture.

"Those who claimed to have brought Telangana are gone, and now those who say they gave it to us have taken the throne," she said, criticizing the current leadership.

"Is this what respecting Telangana’s traditions looks like?" she asked, accusing the government of failing to uphold the state's cultural heritage.

Aruna drew a comparison, saying, “A dictatorship worse than KCR’s regime is being imposed now.”

MP DK Aruna’s Questions and Criticisms:

"Why does playing Bathukamma create a law and order problem?"

"What’s wrong with celebrating Bathukamma at Bhagyalakshmi Temple premises?"

"Do we really need court permission to celebrate Telangana’s traditions?"

"Is this why people gave Congress the mandate?"

She warned Congress leader Revanth Reddy, saying, “Don’t provoke the Goddess with such wrong decisions.”

DK Aruna also challenged the government, asking, "What harm does it cause if women celebrate Bathukamma during Navratri? This is our tradition!"

DK Aruna’s Take on Minister Konda Surekha’s Controversial Comments

DK Aruna strongly condemned Minister Konda Surekha's remarks against actress Samantha and the Akkineni family.

She labeled Konda Surekha’s comments as inappropriate, especially for a woman holding a high office.

"It is unacceptable to speak about a woman’s personal life in such a manner. Divorce is a personal matter, why bring it into politics?"

She praised Samantha for carving a niche for herself in the film industry, emphasizing that personal attacks on her were completely uncalled for.

Aruna also criticized Surekha’s remarks about KTR, saying political criticism is acceptable but attacking someone’s personal life is not.

"Those in positions of power must be careful about their words. Konda Surekha must reflect on why she made such comments," DK Aruna advised, adding that such remarks are derailing governance.