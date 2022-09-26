Munugodu Bypoll Candidate : TRS Keeps All Guessing

Hyderabad: While the BJP and Congress have already named their candidates for the ensuing Munugodu by-election, the TRS is delaying the announcement and keeping the Opposition guessing.

Even as the two Opposition candidates have already touched the ground, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has been taking the responsibility of the campaign and getting leaders into the ruling party's camp. While Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will be the BJP nominee, the Congress is fielding Palvai Sravanti for the by-poll.

According to the pink party leaders, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is in no mood to announce the candidate before the by-election schedule is announced by the Election Commission. It has been almost one and half month since Rajagopal Reddy resigned as MLA; there is no announcement of the schedule by the EC.

According to party sources, former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is likely to be the front-runner to get the ticket. The party is said to be looking at different options before announcing the nominee. While Prabhakar Reddy is being backed up by the Energy Minister, there is strong resentment among other leaders in the constituency. The district leaders have already had a round of meeting with the CM in Pragathi Bhavan where they were asked to follow the directions of the high command and work for the party irrespective of who the candidate is.

Party leaders said there was a plan to go in for a leader from the BC community, whose representatives are in sizable number in the constituency. The district party leaders said that a BC candidate would be a better option for the by-poll. The name of former MP Bhoora Narsaiah Goud is doing the rounds, as there are a large number of Gouds in the constituency.

Former MLC Karne Prabhakar has made his intention clear of contesting the by-election. The names of council chairman G Sukhender Reddy, K Krishna Reddy, who is the brother of Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy, are also doing the rounds.