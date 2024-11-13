Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Campaigns in Maharashtra Elections

Nagar Kurnool: As part of the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign, Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, serving as the in-charge for the Ralegaon constituency, campaigned today in support of Congress candidate Vasant Chind Ji Purke. The campaign events took place in Raveri, Pimpal Gudd, Varud, and Jadgav villages.

he said There has been strong support from the public for the Congress Party. During his speeches, Dr. Rajesh Reddy highlighted how the BJP has allegedly deceived the people in the past, explaining that a victory for Congress would bring significant improvements to the lives of the poor and middle-class. He assured that every deserving individual would benefit from the party’s welfare schemes.

Dr. Rajesh Reddy encouraged the people to elect Congress candidate Vasant Chind Ji Purke with a large majority, expressing hope that the Congress flag will fly high over the Ralegaon constituency.