Nagarjuna sagar bypoll: Jana Reddy develops cold feet

Nalgonda: Telangana Congress senior leader K Jana Reddy, whose name was officially announced as the party candidate to fight the by-election from Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Constituency seems to be having second thoughts.

The Congress leader, who had in fact taken up campaign in his constituency ahead of all other parties, has now come up with a new proposal. He said on Friday that he was willing to field one of his two sons as the candidate if the party agreed. The senior leader also said if the party does not agree for that, he was ready to support any other senior leader as Congress candidate.

This has come as a major shock for the state party. They are left wondering why Jana Reddy, who is considered to be a very strong candidate from this constituency, sent signals that he was backing out.

The Congress party had even postponed announcement of a new PCC chief on the request of Jana Reddy who felt that any such announcement would lead to dissent in the party and the winning chances of the party candidate in the by-election would be adversely affected. In a bid to unite all the senior leaders and work hard for Reddy's victory, the high command postponed the appointment of the new TPCC president.

Talking to newsmen at his residence in Nagarjuna Sagar, the senior leader said that "I am the party's official candidate in the by-election. My son is ready to fight elections in my place if the Congress high command accepts. The field is open for other senior leaders also who are keen to contest the by-election."

The state party leaders immediately got in touch with Jana Reddy and enquired about the statement. The party senior leaders will meet Reddy either on Saturday or Sunday. Some Congress leaders are of the opinion that this was the game-plan of BJP which had probably offered to give Rajya Sabha seat to Jana Reddy and party ticket for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-election to his son.