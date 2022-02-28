Nalgonda: AAIB officials inspect aircraft crash spot

Nalgonda: AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation 'Bureau) team officers Amit Kumar, Dinesh Kumar along with Captain Bhavanishankar (Director) from Hyderabad, inspected the spot of the crash of the trainee aircraft chopper on Sunday.

They thoroughly examined the fragments scattered at the spot. The distance to which the fragments fell was measured with tapes and recorded. Crafter wings and engine parts were also disassembled and examined. Eyewitnesses were asked about the crash of the aircraft chopper. They walked about three kilometers to the side where the aircraft had come from and inquired about the eyewitnesses who were working on the farms at the time. They approached the Bihar laborers who were engaged in setting up the new high-tension electricity poles and inquired.

A special team of officers arrived at 8.15am and conducted the investigation till 2pm. They analyzed why the aircraft came to the Peddavura area, as the aircraft departed for Raichur of Karnataka State. The wing of the aircraft landed on the ground during the crash. Important equipment was seized. After analyzing them, a full report will be prepared and reported to the superiors, they informed. During the loading of the fragments on the tractor, each spare part was examined closely.

The wreckage of the crashed aircraft was transported to the Flytech Private Aviation Academy located at Right bank of Nagrjun Sagar of Guntur District in Andhra Pradesh. The DGCA team includes DGCA Director Surender Topo, Assistant Director Shiva, officers Saikrishna and Akhtar Hussain. They were accompanied by Miryalaguda DSP Y Venkateshwar Rao, CI Y Gowry Nayudu, SI P Parmesh, local sarpanch Mende Vishnu Priya and others. On Sunday, PowerGrid DE Eshwar Rao, AEs Bashir and Ganesh inspected the area to see if there was any damage to the power lines or poles in the wake of aircraft crash at Tungaturthi in Peddavoora mandal in the district.