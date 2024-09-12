  • Menu
Narendra Reddy seeks support

Narendra Reddy seeks support
Karimnagar: Alphores Educational Institutions chairman and Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Medak Graduates Legislative Council Constituency...

Karimnagar: Alphores Educational Institutions chairman and Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Medak Graduates Legislative Council Constituency candidate Dr. V. Narender Reddy visited on Wednesday several government colleges seeking support from graduates.

He visited Government Junior College (Science) in Karimnagar, Government Junior College for Girls and Government Junior College in Manakondur and interacted with many teachers and asked them to strengthen his candidature in the upcoming Legislative Council elections for his victory.

Dr. Narender Reddy said he is aware of the issues in the education system and experience as the state president of private junior colleges and rendered many services. Principals, faculty and staff of the colleges participated in the programme.

