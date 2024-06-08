National Lok Adalat today

Hyderabad: As per the directions of National Legal Services Authority, National Lok Adalat will be conducted on June 8 in Telangana at all levels from the High Court, from the State to Taluq level for settlement of all kinds of civil cases and compoundable criminal cases (both pre litigation and pending litigation cases).

In this process, under the able guidance of the Chief Justice and patron-in-chief and the executive chairman, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, the National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be organised all over the State of Telangana in all the courts on June 8.

The Lok Adalat is rendering services without any expenditure or fees. The court fee if any paid in the pending cases will be refunded if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat. No appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat. People can avail the benefit of Lok Adalat mechanism for settlement of their cases in both physical and virtual modes.

All persons who are willing to settle their pending cases or pre-litigation cases may approach the chairman/secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in District Court complex of respective districts or the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee/the nearest court to get their disputes resolved through National Lok Adalat on June 8.