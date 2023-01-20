Nizamabad: Non-release of funds puts drainage works in limbo

Nizamabad: The construction of underground drainage pipeline under the Nizamabad City Municipal Corporation has not been completed even after more than a decade. Due to non-release of funds, the drainage work remains incomplete.



Although the construction of these pipelines in some parts of the city has been finished, the underground drainage system has not been able to be used in those areas.Proposals for additional funds were sent two years ago, but there is still no response from Public Health E.L.C. Funds were not sanctioned as per the proposals.

Moreover, as the underground system which has been completed till now is not being used, silt has been accumulating in many places and the pipelines are starting to get blocked.Engineering officials feel that if this situation continues, the entire drainage system, which has been completed, may be damaged.

Work started a decade ago



The construction of the underground drainage system in the Nizamabad city corporation was undertaken a decade ago. At that time, the works were started with an estimate of Rs 240 crore. Due to the delay in starting the construction work, the estimated cost has increased. The construction of pipelines for underground drainage was undertaken in many divisions under the erstwhile Nizamabad Municipality. Two STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) structures required for this drainage have been constructed in Ellammagutla and Khanapur area. They have been brought into use. Although pipelines have been laid in many divisions across the city, STP pipelines are yet to be connected everywhere. In some places, the underground drainage has not come into use even though it has been connected.Due to road construction and other excavations, the drainage was filled with silt and the pipeline was blocked. As per the first plan undertaken in the erstwhile Nizamabad municipal area, additional funds of Rs168 crores were required to complete the drainage system, so proposals were sent for sanction under the Amrit scheme.

Rs 240 crore down the drain

The people of Nizamabad city are not benefiting from underground drainage with the funds spent so far. The government has agreed to proposals for additional funds for the completion of the UGD and the use of the system, but the funds have not been received so far. Even after two years, the underground drainage works stopped due to non-receipt of funds. The works undertaken at a cost of Rs240 crore within Nizamabad city have also become ineffective. Residents of the city claim that if the underground drainage is completed soon and connections are made to all the houses, the sanitation system will improve, and mosquitoes and other problems will also reduce.

More funds required

Funds are sanctioned under various schemes under the city corporation. If the funds sanctioned under the Amrit scheme are released quickly, the works are likely to be completed within a year. Engineering experts say that if the work is not carried out, there is a possibility of damage to the pipelines. If these funds are released within the old municipality, the works will be completed. Due to the merger of villages and formation of new divisions under the corporation, more funds are required to finish the work. At present, the authorities are making arrangements to complete the plan if the sanctioned funds are released. If all the divisions under the corporation are to be taken up together, huge funds will be required. If the district public representatives as well as the city public representatives pay attention, there is a possibility that funds will be released for the pending works.