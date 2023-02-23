Nizamabad: Two-day workshop on soft skills held at Kshatriya Engineering College

Nizamabad: A two-day workshop Rubicon Skill Development was organised at Kshatriya Engineering College. Three trainers from Pune Sunil, Harish and Fayyaz taught the students about group discussion, interview skills and debate skills.

Aljapur Devender, secretary of Kshatriya Engineering College said that interview skills are very useful for getting jobs in multi-national companies. College Principal Prof Ram Kinkar Pandey spoke about communication skills and their uniqueness. The trainers who conducted the workshop were felicitated on the occasion.