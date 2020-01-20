No advertisement in print media on polling day: SEC

Hyderabad: State Election Commission has banned publication of advertisements in print media on the day of polling and one day prior to polling day.

The Commission was the opinion that the last stage advertisements containing offending inflammatory and misleading information published in print media could vitiate the election process and affected candidates and parties will not have any opportunity of clarification/rebuttal in such cases.

As per Article 243 K and 243 ZA of the Constitution, no political party or candidate or any other organisation or person should publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day and one day prior to poll day, unless the contents of the advertisement proposed to be published by them are pre-certified and approved by SEC.