No alliance with BRS as long as I am TPCC president, says Revanth Reddy

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy made key comments on the alliance with BRS. He commented that there will be no alliance between Congress and BRS as long as he is the president. Speaking to the media in Delhi on Tuesday, he said that people are ready to give 80 seats to Congress.

He said that there will be no chance for Congress if it gets 20 to 30 seats as they would switch the party. On this occasion, Revanth Reddy said that BRS will limit to 25 seats. He recalled Rahul Gandhi's comments where the latter had said that the Congress party will not forgive KCR.

Stating that there was development in Telangana during the rule of Andhra and Nizam, Revanth Reddy said that the people of Telangana fought for freedom and still doing the same.