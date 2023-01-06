No extra charges for Sankranti special buses, says TSRTC boss

Hyderabad: On the occasion of upcoming Sankranti, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has informed that there will be no increase in bus fares for special buses operated during Sankranti festival. The corporation to set up a command control centre at Hyderabad MGBS to monitor the situation during the festival.

TSTRC, MD VC Sajjanar asked the people not to shell out extra money by travelling in private vehicles which is also unsafe travel.

On Thursday, Sajjanar held an online review meeting with EDs, RMs, and DMs at Bus Bhavan. During meeting he said that Sankranti festival is important for TSRTC and every officer should be fully prepared.

He instructed them to take measures to ensure hassle-free service to the public during the festival. The depot managers and other officials should be present at important traffic points and monitor bus operations, he instructed.

RMs and DMs have been advised to take steps to run special bus services to all major cities and towns in the State. Sajjanar ordered to increase the bus services according to the traffic. Further, a 10 per cent discount on the return journey is being provided to those who book round-trip ticket. Passengers are requested to avail this facility.

According to TSRTC, advance ticket booking has been increased from 30 days to 60 days for the convenience of passengers on Sankranti. The booking facility will be available till June this year.

TSRTC has decided to run 4,233 special buses for people going to their hometowns for Sankranti. Out of which advance reservation facility has been provided for 585 services. It has been explained that these special buses will run from 7th to 14th of this month.

Amalapuram 125, Kakinada 117, Kandukur 83, Visakhapatnam 65, Polavaram 51, Rajahmundry 40, Nellore 20, Rajolu 20, Udayagiri 18, Narsapuram 14, Ongole 13, Guntur 12, Vijayawada 9 special buses will be running. These special buses will depart from MGBS, JBS, Uppal crossroads, Aramghar, L B Nagar crossroads, KPHB, Bowenpally, Gachibowli areas from January 11 to 14.

It is mentioned that another 212 special buses have been arranged from January 16 and 18 for those returning from Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 54, Guntur 29, Amalapuram 23, Visakhapatnam 19, Rajahmundry 12, Eluru 11, Srikakulam 9, Razole 9, Cheerala 7, Gudivada 6, Machilipatnam 5, Bapatla 5, Tenali 4 are running special buses.