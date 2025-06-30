Live
Not just ‘Make in India’, we call for ‘Invent in Telangana’: Sridhar Babu
IT and Industries Minister says that over the last 18 months, the govt has attracted over `3 lakh crore in investments
Hyderabad: “Ourvision goes beyond ‘Make in India’. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the people’s government of Telangana is focused on ‘Invent in Telangana’—a bold mission that reflects our commitment to innovation-driven growth,” said Minister for IT and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu.
Addressing the valedictory session of the Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo (IITEX) 2025, organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) at HITEX on Sunday, the Minister highlighted Telangana’s focused efforts to transform into a global innovation hub. “In the first quarter of the current financial year, Telangana’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a Compound Monthly Growth Rate (CMGR) of 2.9%, far surpassing the national average of just 0.52%. The state’s Gross State Value Added (GSVA) from industry touched Rs 2.77 lakh crore in 2024–25. We also witnessed growth of 15.6% in power consumption, 9.8% in GST collections, and 13.9% in payroll enrollments—all of which point to robust industrial momentum.”
“Contrary to misinformation that industries are moving out of Telangana, the truth is the opposite: In just the last 18 months, we have attracted over Rs 3 lakh crore in investments, including Rs 40,000 crore in the Life Sciences sector alone. We have launched 150 new projects, creating employment for over 51,000 people directly and 1.5 lakh people indirectly,” the Minister said.
To decentralize and balance industrial growth, Telangana is developing Future City, AI City, Life Sciences City, and Green Industrial Corridors, all adhering to international standards. Special zoning strategies are also underway: Inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR): Focus on technology and services zones; Between ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR): Manufacturing zones; Beyond RRR: Agricultural and Rural Innovation zones. “These steps are part of a well-planned ecosystem designed for sustained economic expansion,” he added.
Minister Sridhar Babu emphasized the government’s focused efforts to strengthen Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of India’s economy.
“In the past 18 months alone, over 15,000 new MSMEs have been established in Telangana. Our goal is to increase MSMEs’ contribution to Telangana’s GSDP to 10%,” he said. To achieve this, a dedicated MSME policy has been formulated and is being actively implemented. The government is also developing MSME parks in every district, with priority support for women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs.