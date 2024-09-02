"Notice Issued to Unauthorized ENT Clinic in Gadwal Following Health Department Inspection"

Gadwal : On Monday, government medical staff conducted inspections at an ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) clinic located in the district center (Old Bus Stand) in Gadwal. The clinic was found to be operating without the necessary permissions as per the Clinical Establishments Act, 2010, and Rules, 2011 (running without proper registration). As a result, a notice was issued to the clinic's management and the qualified doctor operating the clinic.





Officials stated that the inspection was carried out under the directives of District Medical and Health Officer Dr. S.K. Siddappa. The inspection team included District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K. Naveen Kumar Reddy, Program Officer K. Madhusudhan Reddy (i/c Dy. Demo), Dr. Sumit Chandra Reddy (Epidemiologist), Narsayya (Health Assistant), and other medical staff from the Health Department.

