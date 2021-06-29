Notification for TS DOST 2021 released, registration from July 1

Notification for Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) for the academic year 2021-22 has been released by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates seeking admissions into various degree courses into any undergraduate programmes in any of the state universities can register online from July 1.



Registrations can be done through T-app folio using intermediate hall ticket number, date of birth, Aadhaar , mobile number. A helpline centre with 105 has been created for the registration process. For further details, candidates can log on www.dost.cgg.gov.in.



Important dates to be noted:



First phase of registration - July to July 15



Web options - July 3 to 16

Allocation of seats - July 22

Second phase of registration - July 23 to 27



Web options - July 24 to 29

Allocations of seats - August 4

Third phase of registration - August 5 to 10



Web options - August 6 to 11

Allocation of seats - August 18