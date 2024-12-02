Once cynosure of all eyes, Public Garden lake gasping for survival

Hyderabad: The150-year-old manmade lake in the Public Garden has once again made headlines, as it has turned into a polluted pool filled with green algae and emitting a foul odour.

In response, a few daily morning walkers submitted written representations to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Friday, urging immediate inspection and a report on sewage contamination and pollution in the manmade lake. Additionally, the health of over 5,000 daily visitors, including walkers, dignitaries, and MLCs frequenting the Public Garden, is at risk due to the foul odour and stagnant, polluted water.

A few locals stated that the Public Garden is maintained by several departments, including the Horticulture Department, HMDA, HMWSSB, and GHMC, but whenever there is a complaint, each department passes the issue to another department, stating that it does not fall under their department. This confusion has left the lake's condition deteriorated due to the continuous contamination and polluted water from outdated and faulty sewerage lines that were once connected to Hussain Sagar. Sewage seepage from malfunctioning manholes, pipelines, and drains has polluted the lake, causing the death of aquatic life and turning the water green and black, accompanied by a foul smell. Reviving the lake through the creation of water harvesting pits is the only sustainable solution. The government can prevent rainwater from drying out during the scorching summer months by channelling rainwater into the lake. Such measures would replenish groundwater levels, improve water quality, and reduce dependency on external water sources, pointed out a few walkers. Mohammed Abid Ali, a daily morning walker, said, “The condition of the lake is deteriorating day by day, making it difficult for walkers to pass through the area. The water has turned greenish, and the damaged inlets and outlets have left no way to discharge the dirty water. This has severely impacted aquatic life, with a significant number of dead fish floating in the lake over the past few days.”

Neglecting the lake further exacerbates local climate change effects, including rising temperatures and disrupted weather patterns. By restoring the lake through rainwater harvesting, the government can mitigate these challenges while showcasing its commitment to environmental sustainability. Immediate action is needed to install filtration systems to divert sewage, build rainwater recharge pits, and ensure regular maintenance, he added.

"We have many times raised this issue to the concerned department, but all fell on deaf ears, and due to their negligence, the water body has now become a threat to morning walkers and visitors visiting the garden,” said K Vidhyadhar, a daily morning walker.