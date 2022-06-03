Opium, poppy straw seized, 1 held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a recent development, the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Meerpet police arrested an inter-state drug syndicate and seized about 1kg of opium, 5.2 kg of poppy straw, 2 kg of poppy straw powder and other material, altogether worth Rs.30.2 lakh on Friday.

A man identified as Parasmal alias Paras Servi (30), residing at Adithya Nagar colony in Meerpet and a native of Pali district of Rajasthan, was arrested and a suspect identified as Deepak, the owner of Shourya Pandit Deva Hotel in Madhya Pradesh, is absconding, informed the police.



The police added that Paras Seervi was running a tours and travels agency at LB Nagar and Kachiguda.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat stated Paras Seervi met Deepak about a week ago and visited Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh and had purchased opium, poppy straw and returned to Hyderabad.

"He prepared the poppy straw powder at his house and kept it ready along with opium sell it to customers and dealers," Bhagwat said.

Following a tip-off, his house was raided and he was taken into custody, he added.