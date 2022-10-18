Oppn party constituencies see development only after MLAs quit: Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary Board Member and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Laxman, said that the Munugodu assembly constituency witnessing a fast pace of development works and the announcement of Girijana Bandhu, distribution of pensions only after the resignation of former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Addressing media here on Monday, he lashed at the TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Congress party.

He expressed confidence that BJP will win in the Munugodu by-poll as he witnessed unprecedented response to the party wherever he had gone for electioneering in the Munugodu assembly segment.

Dr Laxman said people are not in the mood to listen to the tricking rhetorics of CM KCR. While CM KCR is running around Delhi, leaving behind people and his government in Telangana to the winds.

On the other, his son and IT Minister K T Ramarao are busy stocking the feeling of the South-Hindi divide. The BJP leaders said that the TRS realising its immanent defeat is restoring to the undemocratic means of attacking the BJP and harassing its cadre during the ongoing campaign.

"The TRS could not explain to the people what it has delivered so far on its electoral promises made during the by-polls. Because, it has failed to fulfill even a single promise made during the by-polls."

The CM KCR and Minister KTR have assured to adopt to initiate the development process in Munugodu. Does that mean its local MLAs are incompetent and unless constituencies would not see development without CM KCR and his family members, he questioned? The BJP leaders alleged that the TRS is rolling out parties and liquor to woo the voters to get votes. However, the daydreams of the ruling party would not happen. He remained that the State government has announced Gattuppal mandal as a new mandal only after the resignation of Rajagopal Reddy. Land evacuees of Charlagudem have got their compensation and the Golla Kuruma community has got funds for sheep breading units after the BJP has mounted pressure. Concrete cement roads and internal road works in Chandur and Chautuppal have picked pace following the resignation of Rajagopal Reddy. He said voting to Congress is throwing votes in the polluted Musi River. Both the Congress and TRS are playing the Congress-TRS Jodo yatra while Rahul Gandhi is on a nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Dr Laxman said that even the communist workers feeling betrayed by their own leaders are now joining the BJP ranks. Because they could not digest that their leaders decided to join hands with the TRS.

He said that the TRS shunning the Telangana sentiment and now harping on the South Indian sentiment forming the BRS party.

So far enforcement agencies used to trace back the sources of one sort or the other for the terrorist activities in the country in Hyderabad.

Now, the State has become a place for the sources of financial crimes in the country like liquor scams. He said that the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been working on several fronts for the welfare of the farmers like making chemicals and fertilisers accessible to the farmers and providing urea at hugely subsidized rates.