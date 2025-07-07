Opposition faces uncertain future: Bhatti

Madira: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the opposition party is worried about its future and has reached a point of helplessness, as the State government continues to roll out numerous welfare schemes and development initiatives.

The Deputy Chief Minister participated in the Indiramma housing land distribution event and later addressed a public meeting in Madira Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the opposition is anxious and conspiring because the Congress party’s schemes are fundamentally changing lives. But no matter how many conspiracies they hatch, the people’s government will stand tall and work tirelessly for the public,” he said.

Bhatti Vikramarka pointed out that there are 1.10 crore families in Telangana, and the Indiramma government is providing at least one welfare benefit to nearly 93 lakh families.

“In just one and a half years, we have implemented some form of welfare program for every stage of life, from birth to old age,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Lashing out at the opposition, he added, “Those who ruled for ten years only looked after their own interests by converting people’s needs into votes—they did not solve people’s problems. They couldn’t even clear the bills for the houses sanctioned by the Congress government before their rule. Instead, they lived luxuriously, looted the state, and ignored the suffering of the people.”

“If the BRS government had built houses for the poor during their ten years in power, there wouldn’t have been a need today to spend thousands of crores on Indiramma housing,” Bhatti Vikramarka added.

Bhatti said that Indiramma houses are being constructed so that the poor can live with self-respect and that the state government will fulfill the dream of every poor person to have their own house.

Bhatti laid the foundation stone for the construction of tourist facilities at the Madhira Tank Bund at a cost of about Rs 6.45 crore.

Later, sanction documents were distributed to the Indiramma house beneficiaries of Madhira, Errupalem and Bonakal mandals at the PVR Function Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that if the dream of owning a house of the poor is to be realized, the Indiramma government has given us the opportunity, and maintaining the trust of the people, we are granting Indiramma houses to the deserving ones. He said that the government grants Rs 5 lakh for each poor person’s house.

He said that the government is spending Rs 22, 500 crore in the first phase and is granting 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses, and that the deserving ones are being selected transparently, regardless of parties and politics. He said that the current government will work to solve the problems of the people by directly knowing the pains of the people in the previous padayatra.

He said that the government will spend thousands of crores of rupees with the aim of ensuring that every poor person lives in their own house with self-respect. He said that the Indiramma houses scheme will fulfill the dream of owning a house of the poor.