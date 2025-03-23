Organise Daawat-e-Iftar in a grand manner: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to arrange the Daawat-e-Iftar in a grand manner throughout the State.

The Deputy Chief Minister, along Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, reviewed the preparations for the Iftar dinner and the Eid festival at the Assembly on Saturday.

During the discussion, he emphasised that there are sufficient funds for these annual events. Bhatti Vikramarka urged that there should be no compromise on the quality of food, protocol, or other amenities.

He also requested that issues related to law and order, electricity, and drinking water be managed smoothly. Bhatti Vikramarka encouraged officials to communicate any questions or challenges they face during the preparations to either the district in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar or himself without hesitation.

Bhatti Vikramarka also mentioned that Shabbir Ali, the government advisor and vice-chairman of the arrangements committee, will carry out a daily assessment of the preparations.