OU, ACCA explore ways for collaboration

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Thursday hosted a high-level interaction with representatives from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) to explore strategic collaborations aimed at enhancing academic and professional opportunities for students and faculty.

The discussion focused on fostering global partnerships to equip students with world-class skills and international qualifications in finance and accounting. OU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram explained the university’s commitment to global engagement, stating, “Our partnership with ACCA is a step toward empowering students with internationally recognised qualifications, ensuring they stay ahead in the competitive financial and accounting landscape.” Mohammed Sajid Khan, Director – India, ACCA, highlighted the organization’s role in improving global employability. “ACCA is committed to providing students and faculty with resources that enhance their professional prospects. This collaboration aligns international best practices with academic excellence at Osmania University,” he said. The interaction marks a significant step toward strengthening industry-academic ties; ensuring students receive exposure to global standards in financial education.