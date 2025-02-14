OU hosts faculty devpt prog on IFRS

Hyderabad: The Department of Commerce, Osmania University on Thursday organised a one-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in collaboration with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The programme aimed to equip faculty members with the latest updates in IFRS, ensuring that they, in turn, enrich students with contemporary financial reporting knowledge. Around 219 faculty members from various constituent and affiliated colleges under Osmania University registered for the FDP.

Prabhanshu Mittal, Head of Education Partner Relationships - India, ACCA stated, “ACCA is committed to empowering educators with the latest IFRS knowledge, ensuring future professionals are well-equipped for a dynamic financial world.”

Professor K Krishna Chaithanya, Dean, Faculty of Commerce, noted, “Staying updated with IFRS ensures that faculty can deliver relevant and practical insights to students.”

“The event marked a significant step towards fostering financial expertise among commerce faculty members, reinforcing Osmania University’s commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance,” said a senior officer, OU.