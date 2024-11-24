Our govt will extented all help to young entrepreneurs: Ponnam

Hyderabad: In recent times, the business sector in the State witnessed startling growth. So to express gratitude for the achievements done by various firms and their heads, Hmtv organised Business Excellence Awards 2024 on Saturday.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar felicitated 27 entrepreneurs with awards. The awards were awarded in various categories that includes capital goods/ machines, best agriculture drone, food processing, building materials, best startup entrepreneur, best in education sector and others.

TG Venkatesh, former Rajya Sabha Member and businessman received Lifetime Achievement Award.

Addressing on the occasion, he said, “setting up an organisation needs finance and also never do experiments in this stream.”

In his address, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said, “encouraging and motivating businessmen and entrepreneurs are very necessary.

Nothing is impossible in this world, if you want you, can achieve anything. Our government is there to support and encourage young entrepreneurs.”