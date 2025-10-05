Live
- Sustainable urban development holds key for balancing natural ecosystems
- Take steps to promote farm mechanisation: Collector
- Sub-Collector inspects counting centre, strongrooms
- Auto drivers should prioritise health, family and education of kids: Collector
- 14K auto drivers’ welfare gets a boost with Rs 21.56 cr financial assistance
- Tata Capital IPO anchor book attracts `4,642 cr
- Tenders for RRR north within two months: Komatireddy
- Interstate gang arrested for temple burglaries in Anantapur
- BCCI removes Rohit Sharma as ODI captain
- Bombay HC orders removal of defamatory content against Malabar
Panic among villagers as crocodiles roam on roads
Wanaparthy: Residentsof villages in Veepanagandla mandal are living in fear as crocodiles have been spotted roaming on the roads at night between...
Wanaparthy: Residentsof villages in Veepanagandla mandal are living in fear as crocodiles have been spotted roaming on the roads at night between Veepanagandla–Govardhanagiri and Kalvarala–Veepanagandla villages. Farmers, shepherds, and motorists are increasingly worried about their safety.
Locals say that due to the presence of Katva Lake near Veepanagandla–Govardhanagiri and several village ponds, crocodiles have been living in these waters for years and are now venturing onto the roads at night. They have also been seen near Venkateswara Bavi (a local well) between Kalvarala and Veepanagandla, where there is a stream.
As soon as darkness falls, crocodiles start moving onto the roads, causing fear and anxiety among people and drivers. Villagers are worried that if anyone accidentally encounters a crocodile, it could be fatal. They are urging forest department officials to take immediate action to control and relocate the crocodiles.