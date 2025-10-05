Panic among villagers as crocodiles roam on roads

Wanaparthy: Residentsof villages in Veepanagandla mandal are living in fear as crocodiles have been spotted roaming on the roads at night between Veepanagandla–Govardhanagiri and Kalvarala–Veepanagandla villages. Farmers, shepherds, and motorists are increasingly worried about their safety.

Locals say that due to the presence of Katva Lake near Veepanagandla–Govardhanagiri and several village ponds, crocodiles have been living in these waters for years and are now venturing onto the roads at night. They have also been seen near Venkateswara Bavi (a local well) between Kalvarala and Veepanagandla, where there is a stream.

As soon as darkness falls, crocodiles start moving onto the roads, causing fear and anxiety among people and drivers. Villagers are worried that if anyone accidentally encounters a crocodile, it could be fatal. They are urging forest department officials to take immediate action to control and relocate the crocodiles.