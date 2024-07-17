  • Menu
Paramita student invited to TED Next conference in US

Karimnagar: Pramita TED-Ed Club student Kannam Varshini has been invited to attend the TED-Next Conference as a guest from October 22 to 24 in Atlanta, USA.

K Hanumanth Rao, TED-Ed Club educator at Paramita High School informed that

In 2019, Varshini delivered her first TED-Ed Talk on the topic of “How Parents and Teachers Should Understand Children.” This talk was published by the TED Headquarters in the USA in 191 countries in 2019 and received worldwide acclaim.

The USA government will provide full scholarships for transportation and accommodation, as well as cover visa expenses.

