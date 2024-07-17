Live
- Nasscom seeks withdrawal of contentious Karnataka quota Bill
- Google to empower 10,000 Indian startups in AI, unveils new tools
- Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Urges Speedy Completion of Naini Coal Block Project in Odisha
- Kurnool DIG places two officials under suspension
- Weight gain in youth can lead to poor heart health in old age
- Tripura district limping back to normal after violence; govt announces aid
- ADB forecasts robust growth in India’s industrial sector, rebound in agriculture
- Prediabetic? You have 70 pc risk of developing diabetes, say experts
- Employment guarantee for Kannadigas in private industries: Will discuss with CM to avoid confusion: MB Patil
Paramita student invited to TED Next conference in US
Pramita TED-Ed Club student Kannam Varshini has been invited to attend the TED-Next Conference as a guest from October 22 to 24 in Atlanta, USA.
Karimnagar: Pramita TED-Ed Club student Kannam Varshini has been invited to attend the TED-Next Conference as a guest from October 22 to 24 in Atlanta, USA.
K Hanumanth Rao, TED-Ed Club educator at Paramita High School informed that
In 2019, Varshini delivered her first TED-Ed Talk on the topic of “How Parents and Teachers Should Understand Children.” This talk was published by the TED Headquarters in the USA in 191 countries in 2019 and received worldwide acclaim.
The USA government will provide full scholarships for transportation and accommodation, as well as cover visa expenses.
