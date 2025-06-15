Paramita student selected for Japan Sakura science expo

Karimnagar: Student of Padmanagar Paramita Heritage CBSC School, Karimnagar, S Subhasree, is all set to participate in the Sakura Science Exchange programme organised by the Japan Science and Technology Agency.

“The event will begin on June 15 where Subhasree will participate as part of the Inspire Manak Award for her design of an innovative agro machine for the benefit of farmers,” said school principal Gopikrishna.

Currently studying in CBSE Class 12, Subhasree was selected for the Inspire Award for the project she did while studying in Class 9 at Paramita School. Under the guidance of her teacher Lalit Mohan Sahu, she developed an eco-friendly, multifunctional, low-cost, and portable agricultural machine.

The machine has four operations that include threshing and separating grain, cutting straw, winnowing and bag sewing, and to be used as fodder; all of it can be completed in a single process. Moreover, the model works on solar energy thus eliminating the issues of high power consumption and heavy cost, unit performance.

On this occasion, District Education Officer Mondayya, District Science Officer Jayapal Reddy, Open Schools Coordinator Nageshwar Rao, District Education Secretary Swadesh Kumar and Paramita Group of Schools Chairman Dr E Prasada Rao congratulated Subhasree.

Directors Prasuna, Anukar Rao, Rashmita, Prachi, Ramana, Rakesh, VUM Prasad, Vinod Rao, TSV Ramana, Hanmantha Rao, and teachers expressed their joy.