Patancheru: MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy joins special Christmas prayers

Patancheru: Grand Christmas festival celebrations were organised in local industrial estate and Muthangi in Patancheru mandal, with special prayers conducted in Divine Word Centre.

Christians offered prayers in churches. Local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy visited several churches in town and participated in special prayers. In CSI Church in Srinagar Colony treasurer Emanuel joined special prayers as part of Christmas celebrations. He cut the Christmas cake and conveyed greetings to the gathering.

Addressing the gathering, MLA called upon people to follow the preachings of Jesus Christ. He said TRS government was striving for the welfare of Christians, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao taking up welfare schemes for the community.

'KCR is celebrating the festivals of all sections of people, giving equal importance to all sections', he stated. TRS leaders Mettu Kumar Yadav, Vijay Kumar, Church father Shantayya, Rev Pratap Lal Yesuratnam and Prasad were present.