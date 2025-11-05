Patel's legacy: Laxman urges youth to join nationwide 'Sardar @150 Unity March'

Hyderabad: Dr K Laxman, the BJP OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha MP, has called for widespread public participation in the upcoming ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’, a nationwide initiative dedicated to commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Dr Laxman underscored the critical importance of remembering Patel’s immense contributions to national integration and fostering unity among all citizens.

The campaign, which was launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to instil patriotic values and a deep sense of national pride, particularly among the youth. Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the digital segment of the campaign in New Delhi on October 6.

Dr Laxman specifically highlighted Sardar Patel’s historic role in integrating the erstwhile Hyderabad State into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, which brought an end to the oppressive rule of the Nizam and the Razakars. “The people of Telangana owe a deep debt of gratitude to Sardar Patel,” he said, while simultaneously paying tribute to regional freedom fighters such as ChakaliAilamma, DoddiKomarayya, and Kumaram Bheem.

He urged young citizens to actively engage in the campaign’s activities, including essay writing, quizzes, and social media contests, and to formally register on the official portal mybharat.gov.in. The main event, the Unity March (Pada Yatra), will commence on November 26, marking Constitution Day, from Karamsad in GujaratSardar Patel’s birthplaceand will conclude on December 5 at the iconic Statue of Unity.

The march will include various community-focused activities such as yoga sessions, health camps, anti-drug awareness drives, cleanliness initiatives, and educational lectures focusing on Patel’s life and ideals. “Sardar Patel stood for unity beyond caste, creed, and language. That spirit must be carried forward by today’s youth,” Dr Laxman emphasised.

He also noted that the entire campaign aligns closely with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047, a vision rooted in Swadeshi values and inclusive progress. Dr Laxman appealed to citizens from all backgrounds to join the district and state-level events and ensure the Unity March is a resounding success.

The press conference was attended by Khushbu Gupta, District Youth Officer, My Bharat Kendra, Hyderabad; Madhvi Kohli, State Convenor; and Saida Nayak, NSS District Youth Officer.