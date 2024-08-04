Pedalling for cause of Musi clean-up

Hyderabad: Cycling Community of Hyderabad with the movement Hyderabad Cycling Revolution version 4.0 held a meeting on the banks of Musi River, near Osmania General Hospital on Saturday.

About 250 community members gathered near the heritage tree, which belongs to 1908 and the one which had saved 150 people during the floods. Mohammed Haseeb said that the heritage significance of the Musi river and also about the tree discussed in the meeting.

Students have participated actively. With the State Government announced a project for Musi River Rejuvenation , the cycling community took the responsibility to launch awareness campaign about the significance of the lifeline of the city -the Musi river, he said that the meetings will held continuously.