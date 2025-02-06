People urged to be vigilant against cybercrimes

Gadwal: CI T Srinu has urged everyone to stay vigilant against cybercrimes, emphasising that greed and excessive ambition are the investments of cyber criminals. Speaking at a cyber awareness rally held in Gadwal town as part of “Cyber JagrutiDiwas,” CI Srinu highlighted how new technologies are enabling criminals to deceive people in innovative ways.

The rally, conducted on Wednesday, started from SVM Degree College and ended at Krishna Veni Chowk, with degree students actively participating. The event was organised under the instructions of district SP T Srinivas Rao to raise awareness about cyber frauds.

During his address, CI Srinu educated students about various cybercrimes, including jumped deposit schemes, digital arrests, investment frauds, and cyberbullying. He stressed the importance of being cautious rather than regretting later, explaining that no one gives away money for free.

He warned people against sharing their One-Time Passwords (OTPs), over phone calls, emphasising that bank officials never ask for OTPs. He also, clarified that banks do not send random messages or links, advising people to verify any suspicious communication directly with their bank. Similarly, he cautioned against scams where fraudsters pose as government officials and ask for OTPs under the pretense of government welfare schemes. Furthermore, he urged people not to click on suspicious blue-colored links received via SMS, email, WhatsApp, or Twitter, as these could lead to fraud. He advised students and the public to be extremely cautious and avoid minor mistakes that could lead to financial loss.

For victims of cyber fraud, CI Srinu encouraged immediate action by-dialing 1930 or filing a complaint on the NCRP portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in),. He assured that the local police stations would respond promptly, and there would be a possibility of recovering lost money.

The rally saw active participation from Gadwal SI Kalyan Kumar, College faculty, and students, who pledged to spread cyber awareness among their families and communities