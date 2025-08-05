Phone tapping case: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to depose as witness on Aug 8

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar will depose on August 8, as a witness, before the SIT investigating the alleged illegal phone tapping during the previous BRS regime.

Kumar had earlier asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials to record his statement on July 28, but he could not do so in view of the parliament session, his office said on Tuesday.

The BJP leader is expected to submit a lot of evidence in the phone-tapping case, it said.

Accusing former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of being behind phone-tapping, Kumar had earlier said he would cooperate with the investigators.

Authorities earlier questioned former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief of Telangana, T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused, in the case.

Rao has been accused of forming a "Special Operations Team" under a now suspended DSP within the SIB for carrying out certain specific tasks related to political surveillance to benefit the then ruling political party and its leaders.

The suspended DSP of the SIB was among the four police officials arrested by the Hyderabad police in March 2024 for allegedly erasing intelligence information from various electronic gadgets, as well as for phone-tapping during the BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.

Those named as accused in the case, along with others, had allegedly developed profiles of several people in an unauthorised manner and were accused of monitoring them clandestinely and illegally in the SIB and using them in a partisan manner to favour a political party at the behest of some people.