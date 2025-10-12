‘PM Dhan Danya Krishi Yojana’, a hollow scheme: Rajeshwar Reddy

Hanumakonda: JangaonMLA Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Saturday attended the virtual launch of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan Danya Krishi Yojana’ scheme, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On this occasion, the MLA stated that the two new schemes recently announced by the Central Government will not provide any real benefit to farmers. He criticised the Centre for not introducing genuine schemes, but instead merging funds from existing schemes and presenting them as new.

“They are claiming an allocation of Rs 24,000 crores for this scheme, but he said it is not a fresh allocation—rather, funds from existing schemes are being combined and shown,” he claimed.

He also said that although the Centre claims to have given Rs 3 lakh crores so far under the PM Kisan Yojana, in reality, there has been no significant change in farmers’ lives.