PM Modi dedicates first 800 MW STPP of NTPC to nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the first 800 MW unit of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC to the nation at a programme held in Nizamabad on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that the second unit of the project would start operations soon. Once the second phase is completed, the total installed capacity of the project will be increased to 4000 MW. This project is the most modern power plant of NTPC in India, the Prime Minister said.

It is to be noted that the Phase I of Telangana project is being established at an approved cost of Rs 10,998 crore on the available land on the premises of NTPC’s existing Ramagundam station in Peddapalli district and will supply 85% of its power to the State of Telangana.

Being a pit head power station with ultra supercritical technology, this project will also help the State of Telangana with low-cost power. Further, this being the most efficient power station of NTPC in India, this will reduce specific coal consumption and CO2 emissions, making it one of the most environmentally compliant power station in India. With commissioning of the 1st unit of the project, the power supply scenario has improved in the state of Telangana as well as in the country. This project will help in strengthening the overall economic growth in the region.