PM Modi expresses grief over ghastly mishap in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the fatal accident in Kamareddy. The PM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the kin of the deceased. PM Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh each ex-gratia to the kin of deceased and Rs 50 for the ones who are undergoing treatment at the hospital.





Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 9, 2022





Anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a road accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 8, 2022

Death toll in Kamareddy's ghastly mishap has reached to 9 on Monday morning. It is to mention here that a Tata Ace rammed into a truck killing two on spot at Hasanpalli gate in Ellareddy. Two others died on the was to Banswada hospital and other two succumbed to injuries while on the to Ellareddy government hospital. As per the sources, the deceased were identified as driver Sailu (35), Ajavva, Eeramani, Sayavva, Lachchavva, Veeravva, Nagamani, Yellaiah and Pochaiah.

It is said others condition is critical and they are undergoing treatment in Ellareddy hospital. The incident occurred when a Tata ace and truck collided on Sunday evening. All the deceased are from Pitlam mandal Chilargi. The accident took place while returning to hometown after attending a function at relatives "Dashadinakarma" in Ellareddy.