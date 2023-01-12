PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat train virtually on Jan 15

Hyderabad: As a Sankranti gift to the Telugu people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the 8th Vande Bharat Train on January 15 at 10 am from Secunderabad Railway Station.

Earlier, Modi planned to visit Hyderabad and launch the services on January 19, but due to various reasons the PM cancelled his official tour to the city. Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Tourism, Culture G Kishan Reddy will be physically present at Secunderabad Railway Station during the inaugural.

The 8th Vande Bharat Train will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately 8 hours. The intermediate stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, said the officials.