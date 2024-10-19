Police Detains MoS Home Bandi Sanjay During Protest Rally

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police detained Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar while leading a procession to the State Secretariat to meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to demand immediate withdrawal of GO No.29. The Karimnagar MP later shifted to BJP head quarters in Hyderabad.



Tension prevailed in Ashok Nagar in the city on Saturday afternoon as the Union Minister reached the area to meet unemployed Group-I aspirants opposing GO No.29, alleging it is detrimental to candidates of reservation categories.

Earlier, after meeting the Group-I aspirants at the party state headquarters in Nampally, the. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar came to Ashok Nagar Crossroads in Hyderabad to protest against the police's baton charges on Group-1 candidates, who have been protesting peacefully for the past three days, demanding the repeal of G.O. 29, which they claim obstructs SC, ST, and BC reservations. The minister questioned the Congress government for allegedly adopting oppressive actions against the Group-I aspirants and sat on the road alongside the unemployed youth to protest.

As soon as the information of Sanjay reaching Ashok Nagar spread, unemployed people and Group-1 aspirants in large numbers turned up to join Union Minister Bandi Sanjay in his sit-in. The crowd gave slogans like "Down Down CM" and "Repeal G.O. 29." They also demanded the rescheduling of the Group-1 exams, shouting "We want justice."

As the sit-in continued, BJP youth wing and women's wing leaders, along with party workers, also arrived at the scene to show solidarity with Sanjay. The police struggled to control the growing crowd of unemployed people. Security measures, such as barricades and restrictions near hostels, were enforced to prevent more people from joining. However, unemployed and Group-I aspirants managed in large numbers gathered at Ashok Nagar Crossroads to support Sanjay. The tension escalated as both the protesters and police faced each other.

Many of the unemployed, who had been allegedly wrongfully detained and beaten by the police, complained and submitted petitions to the Union Minister, asking him to stand by them until G.O. 29 was repealed. The unemployed highlighted the injustices committed by the previous BRS government and the current Congress administration.

Despite senior police officers asking Sanjay to leave, The Minister refused, stating that he wouldn’t move until justice was served for the Group 1 candidate. As a result, the protest continued in a tense atmosphere, with Sanjay sitting on the road alongside thousands of unemployed people.

Later, he decided to proceed to the State Secretariat to meet CM Revanth to explain the woes of the Group-I aspirants and to demand the scrapping of GO No.29. Police were at odds to prevent the 'Chala Secretariat' march by Sanjay Kumar, followed by Group-I aspirants swelling in large numbers followed him. Against this backdrop, Sanjay Kumar was detained to foil his bid to reach the secretariat.



