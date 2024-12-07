Police complaint against Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar

Live
Highlights
Shadnagar: Jagityala Velama Welfare Association has filed a police complaint against MLA Veerlapalli Shankar alleging that the legislator had insulted the Velama community with vulgar language, here on Friday.
Raising slogans against the MLA from the Jagityala Padmanayaka Kalyanam mandapam, the Sangh members reached the Jagityala Town police station in a rally and filed a complaint demanding action against the MLA.
The protesters said, the MLA who is holding a position of responsibility, insulted the social class and demanded that the state government should take action against him for speaking like this. Members of the executive committee members of the community participated.
