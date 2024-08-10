Pollution from rice mill choking students

Nagarkurnool : Students from the Government Science Degree College in Nellikonda, Nagarkurnool district, approached District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath on Friday to address a serious issue they have been facing. The students reported that hazardous black pollutants are being released daily from a nearby rice mill, which is affecting the college environment.

As soon as they arrive at the college, the students experience symptoms such as headaches, eye irritation, and breathing difficulties. They pleaded with SP Gaikwad to take immediate action to protect them from this problem.

About 100 students met with the SP, explaining that the pollution was so severe that it was affecting their ability to attend classes and study. “The faculty members are also facing significant discomfort due to the pollution,” said the students, expressing their frustration.

They informed that despite communicating with the rice mill management about this issue two weeks ago, no action was taken.

Responding seriously to the students’ concerns, the SP assured them that the issue would be resolved immediately. He also mentioned that he would discuss the matter with the District Collector to ensure swift justice for the students. Encouraging them to focus on their studies, he assured them that it was his responsibility to address their concerns and promised to resolve the issue promptly.