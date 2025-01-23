Ponguleti recalls personal connection to agriculture

Nelakondapalli (Khammam): Revenue, Housing, and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy shared a few details of his personal connection to agriculture during his visit to Nelakondapalli mandal in his Palair constituency.

The minister, who hails from Narayanapuram in Kallur mandal, recalled his childhood experiences in farming, saying, “I can do agriculture. I also have an understanding of agriculture. When my father was alive, I participated in agricultural work in the fields during my childhood.”

As part of his tour, Ponguleti made an impromptu stop near Kongara village after noticing female labour-ers working in the fields. Calling them sisters, he interacted with them, appreciating their efforts and dis-cussing the government schemes aimed at supporting farmers and rural workers.

He explained the various initiatives set to be implemented starting January 26, highlighting that those whose names are not included in the scheme lists should register during the ongoing gram sabhas.

The minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering pensions soon, providing further reassurance to the labourers.