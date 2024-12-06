Live
Ponnam Prabhakar Invites KCR for Telangana Thalli Statue Unveiling
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has officially invited former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Union Minister Kishan Reddy, and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay to attend the unveiling ceremony of the Telangana Thalli statue.
The statue, dedicated to the symbol of Telangana’s mother, Telangana Thalli, represents the state's rich heritage and the struggles of its people. The unveiling ceremony is expected to draw large crowds, including political dignitaries, cultural figures, and the public, and is seen as a step toward further strengthening the state's identity.
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended the invitation on behalf of the state government, emphasizing the importance of unity and pride in Telangana's development and history. The presence of leaders from various political parties is expected to highlight the cultural significance of the occasion.
The unveiling of the Telangana Thalli statue is a major event in the state's calendar, representing the Telangana’s distinct legacy and the people’s unwavering spirit.