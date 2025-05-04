Poor urged to utilise govt schemes to save money

Wanaparthy: ExciseMinisterJupally Krishna Rao participated as a chief guest along with District Collector Adarsh Surabhi at an awareness seminar in Panagal Mandal on Saturday.

Speaking about Indiramma housing, he advised that only the most eligible and genuinely poor should be recommended by the committees. On social issues, the minister expressed concern that poor people are falling into debt due to unnecessary celebrations and expenses.

He criticised the trend of private schooling, private healthcare, and excessive functions, leading to financial strain.

“The government is investing in public education infrastructure and teacher appointments, and people should send their children to government schools to save money,” he stressed.

Speaking on awareness about Bhu Bharati Act, he said that ancestral lands, lands bought through hard work, government-given lands to the poor (Poramboku lands), and even valuable government lands were lost due to the deceptive Dharani Act.

“Soon, the village revenue systemwould be reintroduced, and land records would be properly safeguarded,” said Jupally.

He also said that revenue officials are responsible for identifying encroached lands in Chinnambavi and Panagaland restoring them as government property.

Later, the Collector informed that pamphlets about the Bhu Bharati law are being distributedto raise awareness among the locals and that once implemented, people must refrain from citing ignorance about the law. “Make use of these awareness events,” he stressed.