Praja Palana Dinotsavam celebrated in Mulugu

Mulugu: The Praja Palana Dinotsavam celebrations were held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. The district administration had made extensive arrangements for these celebrations.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka unfurled the national flag as the chief guest. Later, after receiving the salute from the police, the Minister congratulated the dignitaries and officials on the occasion. Addressing on the occasion, she explained the importance September 17 and Paraja Palana Day.

District Collector Divakar TS, SP Shabharish, Additional Collector Revenue CH Mahender G, Additional Collector Local Organisations Incharge Sampat Rao, RDO Satyapal Reddy, village dignitaries, officials of all departments, staff, public, students, students etc. participated in the programme.