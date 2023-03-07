Preparations for Rama Navami begin

Kothagudem: Though Rama Navami is about three weeks away (March 30), Mithila stadium where the celestial wedding of Lord Rama takes place has started buzzing with activity.

A large number of women started the wedding preparations on Monday with grinding turmeric in a traditional manner amidst chanting of Vedic hymns and playing of Nadaswaram. Preparation of 'Talambralu', rice mixed with kumkum powder. Normally in Hindu marriages particularly in South India, Talambralu are yellow in colour as rice is mixed with turmeric powder. But in Bhadrachalam temple, the speciality is that they are in dark pink colour. This has been the practice from the days of Bhakta Ramadas.

A day after the celestial wedding, the 'Mahasamrajya Pattabhishekam' of Lord Rama would take place. Simultaneously, arrangements for another important event Sriramanavami Tirukalyana Brahmotsvam which would be held from March 22 to April 5 have also begun.

After completing the preparation of Talambralu which is distributed to the devotees, the temple authorities will take up preparation of 'attar', 'gulal', 'bukka pasupu' (turmeric powder), kumkuma and other scented items.



The local devotees turned up in large numbers at the Mithila stadium to participate in the 'Dolotsavam', the ceremony that marks preparing Lord Rama as the groom.