Prof. Kothapalli Jayashankar’s Birth Anniversary Celebrated with Tribute and Reflection at Gadwal District Office

Gadwal: Describing him as a great individual who dedicated his life to the realization of a separate Telangana state, District Collector B.M. Santhosh paid rich tributes to Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The Collector was the chief guest at the Jayashankar Jayanthi celebrations held on Wednesday in the premises of the Integrated District Offices Complex, organized under the aegis of the BC Welfare Department. He garlanded the portrait of Prof. Jayashankar and offered floral tributes in his honor.

Addressing the gathering, Collector B.M. Santhosh stated that Prof. Jayashankar was a relentless warrior who considered the formation of Telangana state as his very breath and life mission. He described him as a pioneering leader and an ideological architect who not only led from the front in the Telangana movement but also safeguarded the self-respect and identity of Telangana society through his intellectual and philosophical contributions.

The Collector highlighted that Prof. Jayashankar’s writings, speeches, and research provided not just intellectual depth but also clear direction to the movement. His extensive work in the field of education, and his unwavering advocacy for equality and regional justice, remain highly relevant and serve as a source of inspiration for today’s students and youth.

He emphasized that Prof. Jayashankar stood tall among the leaders who fought throughout their lives for the rights of Telangana and his name will forever be remembered for his unmatched commitment and contribution to the cause.

The event was attended by:

Additional Collector Mr. Lakshmi Narayana

District BC Welfare Officer Ms. Nushita

Other district officials, employees, and staff from various departments.

The program concluded with a collective homage to Prof. Jayashankar’s legacy and a renewed commitment to uphold the ideals he stood for.