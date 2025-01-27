PRTU TS Leaders Demand Restoration of Old Pension Scheme, Submit Petition in Ieeja

Gadwal: Restore the Old Pension Scheme: PRTU TS Leaders Submit Petition in Ieeja

In light of the Central Government’s implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) from April 1, 2025, the Progressive Recognized Teachers Union (PRTU TS) has urged the Telangana state government to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), as promised in the government’s election manifesto.

To press this demand, PRTU TS district president Sri Pacharla Thimmareddy submitted a memorandum to Ieeja Mandal Tahsildar, Smt. Y. Jyothi, during the lunch break at her office. The memorandum emphasized the need to transition from CPS to UPS and fulfill the government's assurance by restoring OPS for employees, which ensures better post-retirement financial security.

Participation and Leadership in the Program

The event was attended by several prominent leaders and members of PRTU TS. State Associate President Sri Dayal Abeylu and district executive committee member Sri M. Ravi actively participated in the submission process. They were joined by active PRTU TS Ieeja members, including:

V. Bhimesh,G. Narsimhulu,R. Sudarshan,Y.Samson,Parikrama,Thimmappa,Ramanaidu,Jahuruddin,T. Govind,C.,Venkatesh,Mallesh Kumar.

Key Demands of PRTU TS

The union reiterated its call to immediately:

1. Abolish the CPS, which has been a contentious policy for employees due to its contribution-based framework.

2. Implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which provides defined benefits and financial security for retirees.

The union leaders highlighted that the Old Pension Scheme was a critical assurance made in the government’s manifesto and stressed the importance of fulfilling this promise to secure the welfare of government employees and teachers.

Conclusion

The submission of the memorandum marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts by PRTU TS to restore the OPS. The union leaders pledged to continue their fight for the rights of teachers and employees until the state government takes concrete action on their demands.